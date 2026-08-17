Low-pressure over Bay of Bengal intensifies

VIJAYAWADA: The low-pressure area formed over the northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining coastal areas of West Bengal and North Odisha has intensified into a well-marked low-pressure area and continues to persist. The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) has predicted that the system is likely to move northwestwards during the next 24 hours and may further intensify into a depression.

Under its influence, gusty winds with speeds of 40 to 60 kmph are likely over the northwest and west-central Bay of Bengal and along the North Andhra coast until Tuesday. The sea is expected to remain rough with high waves. The APSDMA advised fishermen not to venture into the sea during this period. Those already at sea have been asked to return to the coast immediately. The authority also urged people to remain alert and follow weather-related advisories.