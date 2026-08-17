Monsoon meet of AP assembly from August 17

However, with the YSRCP commanding a strong majority of 32 MLCs in the 58-member Legislative Council, the party has decided to centre its legislative strategy entirely in the Upper House.

The Council will now serve as the primary arena for political debate during the session, which is expected to run for 4 to 8 working days, subject to the final calendar fixed by the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) on day one.

Jagan has instructed his party’s MLCs to leverage their majority and force debates on key state issues, most notably the alleged irregularities in the Mega District Selection Committee (DSC) teacher recruitment examination

In addition to teacher recruitment, opposition MLCs plan to press the government on alleged outsourcing scandals, the lack of Minimum Support Price (MSP) for agricultural produce, water shortages, and the alleged suspension of the free crop insurance scheme Administrative and security preparations at the Velagapudi complex have been finalised.