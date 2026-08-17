Tirupati v-ball girls get SAAP support

TIRUPATI: Following the TNIE Brights ide story highlighting the hardships faced by Tirupati girls chasing volleyball dreams, Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP) Chairman Animini Ravi Naidu on Sunday invited the players and their coach, Shanmugam, for an interaction and assured them of full support.

At Srinivasam Sports Complex, Naidu personally met the athletes, enquiring about the difficulties they face in daily practice, including inadequate facilities and equipment. He praised their determination to bring recognition to Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh and the country through their achievements.

Naidu directed District Sports Officer Sashidhar and officials to monitor the players’ needs and extend assistance. He promised SAAP backing for a synthetic court to improve training, along with sports kits, equipment and other essentials.

Responding to concerns about nutrition for around 40 students attending morning sessions, Naidu assured daily dietary support.

He also pledged to facilitate a corporate tie-up under the CSR programme to ensure sustained development of volleyball in Tirupati.

The initiative has brought fresh hope to the young athletes, who have continued training despite financial and infrastructural challenges.

The players and coach expressed gratitude to the SAAP Chairman for his positive response and encouragement.