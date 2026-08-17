TTD raises green energy infra for self-sufficiency

TIRUMALA: In a bid to achieve energy self-sufficiency and environmental sustainability, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) is rapidly scaling up its green energy infrastructure ahead of the upcoming festival season. With mega Utsavams set to draw millions of devotees, the temple trust is expanding successful alternative-fuel models— previously tested at regional centres like Tiruchanoor—into its high-capacity Annadanam (free meal) kitchen systems.

The strategic shift aims to insulate the world’s busiest pilgrim hub from international fuel shortages and volatile commercial LPG markets. In collaboration with Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), the TTD has integrated alternative clean-burning fuels alongside conventional gas. A state-of-the-art Compressed Bio-Gas (CBG) facility now processes up to 40 tonnes of organic waste daily—converting leftover food, vegetable scraps, and banana leaves directly into clean cooking gas.