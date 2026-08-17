TTD raises green energy infra for self-sufficiency

TIRUMALA: In a bid to achieve energy self-sufficiency and environmental sustainability, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) is rapidly scaling up its green energy infrastructure ahead of the upcoming festival season. With mega Utsavams set to draw millions of devotees, the temple trust is expanding successful alternative-fuel models— previously tested at regional centres like Tiruchanoor—into its high-capacity Annadanam (free meal) kitchen systems.
The strategic shift aims to insulate the world’s busiest pilgrim hub from international fuel shortages and volatile commercial LPG markets. In collaboration with Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), the TTD has integrated alternative clean-burning fuels alongside conventional gas. A state-of-the-art Compressed Bio-Gas (CBG) facility now processes up to 40 tonnes of organic waste daily—converting leftover food, vegetable scraps, and banana leaves directly into clean cooking gas.
The initiative has significantly reduced reliance on commercial LPG while ensuring a smoke-free environment for kitchen staff. Furthermore, a hyper-modern, fully automated mega kitchen is being constructed at Tirumala with a Rs 120 crore corporate donation from Reliance Industries. Designed to streamline massive food operations, the facility features high-capacity automated steam boilers, robotic preparation units, and direct eco-friendly fuel pipelines capable of feeding up to two lakh pilgrims daily during peak festival rush. Beyond biogas, the TTD has also crisis-proofed its domestic energy supply chains.
The administration maintains a strict multi-tonne commercial gas buffer (up to 38 tonnes) connected via direct pipelines to the cooking vats at the Laddu Potu and the Matrusri Tarigonda Vengamamba Annaprasada Complex This logistics web ensures that both Anna Prasadam distribution and Tirupati Laddu production face zero interruptions during external supply disruptions. Additionally, the TTD is exploring rooftop solar arrays across its administrative buildings and pilgrim rest houses to feed clean electricity directly into its local grid.