19- year-old worker from UP died after hit by hydraulic machine at Velugonda site

ONGOLE: A 19-year-old worker from Uttar Pradesh died after a hydraulic machine reportedly hit him while moving backwards at the Velugonda Reservoir Project Tunnel-2 worksite in the early hours of Monday.

The incident occurred around 3.30 am when the worker, Mothi Lal, was working at the Tunnel-2 site, where the removal of a stuck Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) is under way.

According to officials, after completing his shift, Mothi Lal was accidentally hit by a hydraulic machine that was reversing. He suffered serious internal injuries and was immediately shifted to Dornala Government Hospital, where medical officers declared him dead.

The authorities informed the victim’s family about the incident. Water Resources Minister Nimmala Ramanaidu expressed shock over the incident and conveyed his condolences to the family of the deceased. He directed the concerned officials to extend all necessary support to the victim’s family.

The minister spoke to the Velugonda Project Chief Engineer and officials of the contracting agency, Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Ltd (MEIL), over phone and enquired about the incident. He directed the officials to take safety measures at the worksite to protect workers.

“This is very unfortunate. The prestigious Velugonda Reservoir Project tunnel works have entered the last phase, and the balance works are being expedited to complete them by the month-end. Work is continuing round the clock in shifts and, at this time, a worker died in a mishap. We will extend maximum support to the deceased family from the government side, and the concerned authorities have been directed to take all necessary safety measures at the worksite to ensure the safety of the working staff,” he said.

Dornala Sub-Inspector Venkata Ramanaiah and police personnel visited the hospital and inspected the accident spot. Police launched a probe.