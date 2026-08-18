Amaravati works going on at fast pace: Narayana

VIJAYAWADA: Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Minister Ponguru Narayana on Monday informed the Legislative Assembly that the construction of the capital city of Amaravati is progressing at a rapid pace following the resumption of works.

Out of 119 proposed major infrastructure projects valued at `66,802 crore, work has commenced on 97 projects—with four already completed and 93 currently underway.

Replying to queries raised by MLAs Tenali Sravan Kumar and Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdhary during the Question Hour, the Minister revealed that the state government has successfully secured `41,187.70 crore in loan funding from major financial institutions, including the World Bank, HUDCO, NABARD, NaBFID, and APPFC. A total of `12,731.13 crore has been spent on capital development since 2024.

Narayana pointed out that the five-year work stoppage during the previous regime caused project construction costs to escalate by approximately 25 per cent.

On land pooling commitments, Narayana assured the House that 98 per cent of returnable plot allotments have been completed.

A total of 71,299 returnable plots have been allotted to 30,173 farmers who surrendered their lands, with basic infrastructure development currently underway across these layouts.

Additionally, the government has disbursed `2,248.02 crore as annuity payments to capital region farmers since 2014.