Andhra Pradesh

Andhra assembly passes Municipal laws amendment bill

The amendment directly links registration workflows with the digital “Online Property Tax Assessment Register”, said the Minister addressing on occasion.
Andhra Pradesh Legislative assembly.
Andhra Pradesh Legislative assembly.(File Photo | EPS)
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly on Monday passed the Andhra Pradesh Municipal Laws (Third Amendment) Bill, 2026.

Introduced by Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister P. Narayana, the legislation amends Section 208 of the Municipal Corporations Act, 1955, and Section 93 of the AP Municipalities Act, 1965, to establish an automated property mutation framework across all urban local bodies.

The amendment directly links registration workflows with the digital “Online Property Tax Assessment Register”, said the Minister addressing on occasion.

Andhra assembly
Municipal laws

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com