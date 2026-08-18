Andhra assembly passes Municipal laws amendment bill

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly on Monday passed the Andhra Pradesh Municipal Laws (Third Amendment) Bill, 2026.

Introduced by Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister P. Narayana, the legislation amends Section 208 of the Municipal Corporations Act, 1955, and Section 93 of the AP Municipalities Act, 1965, to establish an automated property mutation framework across all urban local bodies.

The amendment directly links registration workflows with the digital “Online Property Tax Assessment Register”, said the Minister addressing on occasion.