Andhra Pradesh's junior doctors strike as talks with government fail

VIJAYAWADA: The agitation by junior doctors in Andhra Pradesh intensified on Monday with the AP Junior Doctors Association (APJUDA) extending its protest to emergency services over the long-pending revision of stipends. The escalation follows the failure of discussions with the government to produce a written, time-bound assurance on their demands.

The protest is being observed across all 19 government medical colleges in the State, with around 9,000 resident doctors, interns, junior and senior residents, super-speciality postgraduates and doctors under the District Residency Programme participating. APJUDA has been seeking periodic revision of stipends for house surgeons, postgraduate residents, super-speciality residents and senior residents.

The association had initially withdrawn non-emergency services in phases and began voluntary relay hunger strikes from August 12. During the earlier phase, emergency departments, ICUs, labour rooms, emergency surgeries and blood banks continued to function. The latest escalation, however, has brought ICU, casualty and labour-room duties within scope of the boycott.

The stipend revision has reportedly been pending from January 1. APJUDA is seeking a 15% increase, citing the existing periodic-revision framework, while the government has proposed lower annual increases in AP’s fiscal position. The strike has triggered concerns among patients and their families.