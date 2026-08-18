Andhra Pradesh

Andhra University to host Formla 1 racing car exhibition on Aug 20

The organisers said the event will mark the car’s first appearance in Andhra Pradesh.
Photo use for representational purpose.
Photo use for representational purpose.Photo | Express
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VIJAYAWADA: Andhra University College of Engineering (A) will host an exhibition of an RB14 Formula 1 racing car at the AU Basketball Court on August 20.

AU College of Engineering (A) Principal Prof. K Venkata Subbaiah formally unveiled the poster for the event in the presence of members of the AU United Student Club on Monday.

The expo will be held from 10 am to 2 pm and will provide students an opportunity to see the Formula 1 car at close quarters.

The organisers said the event will mark the car’s first appearance in Andhra Pradesh.

AU United Club organisers Akshay, Yeshwanth and Ravikanth invited students to attend the exhibition.

Andhra University
Formla 1 racing car

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