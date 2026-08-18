Andhra's Education Minister Lokesh challenges Jagan for debate, rejects DSC allegation

VIJAYAWADA: Asserting that the Mega DSC 2025 was conducted to the highest standards to secure the future of thousands of teacher aspirants, Human Resources Development (HRD) Minister Nara Lokesh on Monday said there was not an iota of truth in the allegations levelled by the YSRCP, which failed to recruit a single teacher during its five-year tenure.

Making a detailed statement in the Legislative Assembly on the opening day of the Monsoon session, Lokesh threw down the gauntlet at opposition leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for a full-fledged floor debate on the recruitment drive.

“Does Jagan, who has to seek CBI permission even to step out, dare to come to the House and debate with us?” Lokesh challenged, strongly condemning the opposition’s decision to stay away from the Assembly proceedings.

Reiterating the NDA government’s firm commitment to youth and educational reforms, the Minister clarified that the comprehensive statement was presented not as a mere answer to the opposition, but as a duty toward the people of Andhra Pradesh.

Using a PowerPoint presentation, he outlined the step-by-step execution, technical protocols, and factual breakdown of the recruitment process.

“The Mega DSC was our first major promise and Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s very first official signature upon assuming office,” Lokesh stated, adding that over 3.36 lakh candidates submitted 5.77 lakh applications for 16,347 posts, leading to the successful completion of the appointment process in a record 148 days.

Highlighting the operational scale and technical robustness of the drive, Lokesh revealed that CBT examinations were executed across 154 centres, including 19 out-of-state centres, in 89 test sessions using a 256-bit encrypted TCS iON platform, rendering technical breaches impossible.

A specialised panel of SCERT experts prepared 42,000 questions across 13 subjects under strict confidentiality, utilizing randomized question delivery so that every candidate received a distinct paper configuration.