Andhra's Education Minister Lokesh challenges Jagan for debate, rejects DSC allegation

VIJAYAWADA: Asserting that the Mega DSC 2025 was conducted to the highest standards to secure the future of thousands of teacher aspirants, Human Resources Development (HRD) Minister Nara Lokesh on Monday said there was not an iota of truth in the allegations levelled by the YSRCP, which failed to recruit a single teacher during its five-year tenure.
Making a detailed statement in the Legislative Assembly on the opening day of the Monsoon session, Lokesh threw down the gauntlet at opposition leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for a full-fledged floor debate on the recruitment drive.
“Does Jagan, who has to seek CBI permission even to step out, dare to come to the House and debate with us?” Lokesh challenged, strongly condemning the opposition’s decision to stay away from the Assembly proceedings.
Reiterating the NDA government’s firm commitment to youth and educational reforms, the Minister clarified that the comprehensive statement was presented not as a mere answer to the opposition, but as a duty toward the people of Andhra Pradesh.
Using a PowerPoint presentation, he outlined the step-by-step execution, technical protocols, and factual breakdown of the recruitment process.
“The Mega DSC was our first major promise and Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s very first official signature upon assuming office,” Lokesh stated, adding that over 3.36 lakh candidates submitted 5.77 lakh applications for 16,347 posts, leading to the successful completion of the appointment process in a record 148 days.
Highlighting the operational scale and technical robustness of the drive, Lokesh revealed that CBT examinations were executed across 154 centres, including 19 out-of-state centres, in 89 test sessions using a 256-bit encrypted TCS iON platform, rendering technical breaches impossible.
A specialised panel of SCERT experts prepared 42,000 questions across 13 subjects under strict confidentiality, utilizing randomized question delivery so that every candidate received a distinct paper configuration.
To avoid past legal pitfalls, the department utilised AI tools to analyse previous court stays and construct a resilient model notification that stood firm against 141 lawsuits filed during the 148-day drive (and 336 cases overall).
Furthermore, both vertical and horizontal reservation structures—including BC, SC, ST, and expanded sports quota guidelines covering 65 disciplines—were implemented strictly in accordance with Supreme Court verdicts, NCTE norms, and Union Government recommendations.
Reaffirming the administration’s long-term vision, Lokesh announced that the state government is committed to conducting annual DSC recruitment drives to strengthen public schools and implement the “One Class, One Teacher” model across Andhra Pradesh.
Addressing specific allegations, Lokesh systematically dismantled charges raised by opposition leaders regarding paper setting and sports quota reservations. He clarified that an outsourcing employee falsely accused of setting question papers had zero access to the question bank, missed certificate verification, and was automatically disqualified.
Rubbishing claims that sports quota seats favoured a single community, Lokesh presented official data showing that the roster comprised 46 OC, 185 BC, 112 SC, and 29 ST candidates.
He also noted that a robust three-tier grievance redressal mechanism was instituted explicitly following High Court directions, resolving 11,130 specific candidate grievances out of 33,830 inquiries, with only 36 escalating to the final appellate authority.
Drawing a stark contrast between political regimes, Lokesh said TDP-led governments have recruited over 1.80 lakh teachers since 1994.