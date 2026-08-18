BJP shifts focus to grassroots base in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: BJP is preparing to take its political presence in the State to the next level, shifting its focus from building the party organisation to expanding its reach among the people at the grassroots. With a new State executive in place and local body elections approaching, national president Nitin Nabin’s first visit to the State after assuming charge is expected to give fresh impetus to the party’s efforts to build a strong mandal- and booth-level network.

Nitin Nabin will address the extended State executive meeting on Tuesday at Visakhapatnam, and interact with key BJP leaders on the morning of August 19 as part of his three-day visit. BJP State Chief PVN Madhav along with other leaders is overseeing the arrangements.

The August 18 meeting is set to be a landmark event with over 2,000 leaders, office-bearers and invitees expected to participate, making it the party’s biggest gathering in State in 26 years.

It will also be the first time a BJP national president addresses the party’s State executive meeting in Andhra Pradesh. Representatives from all 945 mandals, district presidents, State office-bearers, MPs, MLAs and senior leaders are expected to attend. BJP national organisation general secretary BL Santosh and AP in-charge Shiv Prakash will also participate.