Botcha demands CBI probe into DSC-2025

VIJAYAWADA: Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council Botcha Satyanarayana on Monday challenged the TDP-led Coalition government to order a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into alleged irregularities in DSC-2025, declaring that the YSRCP is equally ready for a similar inquiry into Group-1 examinations conducted during its tenure.

Addressing reporters at the Assembly Media Point, Botcha asserted that Education Minister Nara Lokesh had failed to clarify key controversies and demanded his resignation on moral grounds until a probe is concluded.

Pointing to procedural lapses, Botcha questioned why the distinct roles of SCERT, responsible for question paper preparation, and the DSC Convener were entrusted to a single individual, compromising administrative transparency.

Leader of the Opposition Botcha raised concerns over 383 sports-quota selections made without examinations, unaddressed bribery allegations supported by audio evidence, and asked why the government fears a CBI probe if no wrongdoing occurred.