DSC recruitment fair and clear, asserts CM Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Firmly rejecting Opposition allegations over the Mega DSC teacher recruitment drive, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday assured the Legislative Assembly that the entire hiring process was executed with 100% transparency, zero deviations, and total digital accountability.

Asserting that his administration views education as the cornerstone of building world-class human resources, Naidu slammed the opposition YSRCP for engaging in ‘hit-and-run’ tactics on the streets rather than attending the Assembly to debate public issues directly.

“There is not a single deviation in the entire recruitment process or the notification guidelines,” Chief Minister Naidu stated on the floor of the House. “We filled 15,941 teacher posts in just 148 days, keeping our promise marked by first official signature upon assuming power. From TET and DSC notifications to horizontal and vertical reservation rosters, everything was made available transparently online. How much more transparent can a system be?”

The Chief Minister noted that 42,000 questions across 13 subjects were selected to conduct Computer Based Tests (CBT) across 154 centres.

Selection lists were generated strictly on a merit-cum-roster basis, supported by zonal, State-level, and appellate committees to resolve candidate grievances. Sports quota norms laid down by the Union government were strictly adhered to.

Naidu criticised the past administration for failing to recruit a single teacher while letting 10 to 12 lakh students drop out of government schools.