‘Government pursuing political vendettas against staff’

VIJAYAWADA: YSRCP president and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy launched a scathing attack on Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday, accusing the Coalition government of pursuing political vendettas against government employees and overseeing a complete breakdown of law and order in Andhra Pradesh.

In a strongly worded statement on X (formerly Twitter), Jagan condemned the suspension of five teacher union leaders from YSR Kadapa, Anantapur, and Sri Sathya Sai districts. He asserted that over one lakh senior teachers are suffering due to mandatory TET rules that were non-existent when they originally joined service.

Questioning the rationale behind penalising educators, Jagan asked whether it was a crime for teachers to submit a memorandum to the Union Government with the support of YSRCP MPs seeking an exemption from TET norms.

Jagan accused Naidu of unleashing a “Red Book anarchic regime” on employees while utterly ignoring promises made in the NDA manifesto.