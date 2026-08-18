Andhra Pradesh

Group I row only to divert DSC issue: YSRCP

Former minister Adimulapu Suresh said the Group I issue was being raised without any basis to cover up the alleged DSC irregularities.
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VIJAYAWADA: The YSRCP on Sunday alleged that the Group I issue was being raked up by the coalition government to divert attention from alleged irregularities in the DSC recruitment and protect HRD Minister Nara Lokesh.

Former minister Adimulapu Suresh said the Group I issue was being raised without any basis to cover up the alleged DSC irregularities.

He said authentic records were available on the Group I examination, but the coalition government was trying to politicise the issue to divert attention from the DSC matter and protect Lokesh. “The Group I evaluation was conducted in a proper manner. The future of 163 officers who were selected and are currently working is at stake,” he said.

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