Minister launches Village Health Clinic in Tanguturu

ONGOLE: Social Welfare Minister Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy on Sunday inaugurated a new Village Health Clinic at Kakuturuvari Palem in Tanguturu mandal, reaffirming the TDP‑led coalition government’s commitment to quality healthcare for the poor.

He said clinics and Primary Health Centres are being equipped with modern infrastructure, medicines and equipment, alongside the launch of the P4 programme — Zero Poverty/Complete Eradication of Poverty — through a Public‑Private‑People Partnership.

He accused the previous YSRCP government of neglecting public health.

In contrast, he said the present government strengthened facilities. He charged YSRCP leaders with ‘death politics and caste politics’, calling the party a ‘toxic tree’ that people should uproot.