SP denies police misconduct charges

ONGOLE: Prakasam Superintendent of Police (SP) V Harshavardhan Raju on Monday denied allegations of police misconduct following an accident near Sankhavarapupadu village on Sunday evening in which four people were injured.

The SP said Ballikurava and Santhamaguluru sub-inspectors and their staff, who were travelling in the vehicle, did not flee the scene, consume alcohol or behave rudely with the public. He said the police personnel called a 108 ambulance, shifted the injured to a hospital and later visited them to ensure they received proper treatment.

“It is common for police to use different vehicles and disguises while investigating crimes and offences. The accident was an offence and we registered a case. However, our officers did not flee the scene or behave improperly with the public,” Raju said.

He said police had video evidence to support their version. Regarding ganja and liquor found in the vehicle, the SP said they were seized stocks being transported officially and there was nothing improper about their presence.

According to the SP, the accident occurred when the police vehicle swerved to avoid hitting a motorcycle and collided with an auto-rickshaw. He said police had registered appropriate cases and were investigating the incident.

Harshavardhan Raju appealed to the media and public not to circulate unverified information and urged them to obtain official versions before reporting such incidents.

The SP inspected the damaged vehicle at Addanki Police Station on Monday and questioned the concerned police personnel about the incident.

“Appropriate cases were registered on this accident and investigation is underway. Based on the facts established through a thorough investigation, we will initiate inter-departmental action against those responsible,” the SP said.