Use every minute of Assembly session, raise public issues: JSP MLAs

VIJAYAWADA: Jana Sena Legislature Party Deputy Leader and Minister for Food and Civil Supplies Nadendla Manohar urged the party’s MLAs and MLCs to use every minute of the Assembly and Council sessions effectively and raise public issues in the Assembly and Council.

Addressing the Jana Sena Legislature Party meeting held at the Assembly on Monday, on the opening day of the monsoon session, Manohar said party members should actively participate in all discussions and bring the problems and concerns of people and their constituencies to the notice of the government.

He said public representatives had a responsibility to reflect people’s aspirations and work towards finding solutions to their problems. Members should study issues in depth before speaking in the House and use the time allotted to the Jana Sena effectively, he said.

Manohar said Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan was unable to attend the Assembly due to high fever and asked party members to follow his guidance while participating in the proceedings. He stressed that Jana Sena members should maintain dignity and discipline in the House while ensuring that the party’s voice is heard on public issues.

He asked legislators to raise drinking water and irrigation problems during the session.