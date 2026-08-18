VIT-AP fetes unsung heroes from various depts on Independence day

VIJAYAWADA: VIT-AP University marked the Independence Day with celebrations at its Amaravati campus, honouring nine ‘unsung heroes’ from AP Police, AP Fire Services and APSRTC with mementoes and `25,000 each.

Chief Guest Matli Venu Gopal Reddy, IAS, Director of Women Development and Child Welfare, unfurled the National Flag and commended the university’s tradition of recognising civic dedication. Vice‑Chancellor P Arulmozhivarman said such recognition inspires students to embrace social responsibility.

Awardees included firefighters J Ramanjula Reddy, R Uma Maheswara Rao and P Mohan Babu; APSRTC drivers S Jahangir, D Timothy and K Srinivasa Rao, who displayed courage during medical emergencies; and police personnel Y Baburao, M Ramamohan and B Chandrasekhar, noted for lifesaving rescue work during Cyclone Montha.

Additionally, 30 housekeeping staff and 17 security personnel received appreciation certificates. Registrar Jagadish Chandra Mudiganti and Deputy Director of Student Welfare Khadeer Pasha were present.