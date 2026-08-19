Andhra cabinet clears direct recruitment of 10,060 government posts

VIJAYAWADA: In a major push toward structural reforms, mega industrial investments and social welfare, the State Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday, approved a comprehensive slate of decisions spanning education, skill development, Backwards Classes (BC) welfare, and multi-crore infrastructure projects.

Placing key emphasis on human capital and youth empowerment, the Cabinet greenlit landmark legislation to establish Private Skills Universities, launched dedicated Centres of Excellence for competitive exam coaching for BC students and cleared the direct recruitment of 10,060 government posts under the 2026–27 Job Calendar.

Leading the education and skill development agenda, the Cabinet approved the draft ‘Andhra Pradesh Private Skills Universities (Establishment & Regulation) Bill, 2026.’ Aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and National Credit Framework, the bill enables the setup of self-financed Greenfield and Brownfield skills universities under a hub-and-spoke model, integrating ITIs, polytechnics, and industrial units without incurring any financial burden on the state exchequer.

In a parallel move to bolster higher education governance, the Cabinet resolved to introduce amendments to the AP Private Universities Act, 2016, and the AP Higher Education Regulatory and Monitoring Commission Act, 2019, refocusing regulatory bodies primarily on fee structure oversight to eliminate administrative redundancies and enhance institutional autonomy.

Reaffirming its commitment to social justice and BC welfare, the government sanctioned two dedicated Centres of Excellence under the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Andhra Pradesh Backward Classes Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (MJPAPBCWREIS).