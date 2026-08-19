Andhra government launches plan for industries to maintain 33% green cover

VIJAYAWADA: In a move to promote and balance industrial growth with environmental protection, the Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board (APPCB) has launched a special action plan to ensure that industries strictly comply with the requirement of maintaining green cover across 33 per cent of their premises. As part of the first phase, one industry from each district was selected for a 14-day special drive to achieve the prescribed green cover targets.

The drive, which began on July 28, concluded on August 11. A total of 26 industries in 26 districts achieved their targets within the stipulated 14 days. Industrial units planted 43,300 saplings across 129 acres during the campaign.

The plantation programme focused on native species suited to local soil and climatic conditions.

Fruit-bearing and ornamental plants were also planted, along with species such as neem, pongamia, peepal and jamun.

In an official release on Tuesday, Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Forest and Environmental Protection Pawan Kalyan has emphasised that industrial development should go hand in hand with environmental conservation.