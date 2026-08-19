Delhi team studies industrial policy of Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: A high-level delegation from the Delhi government, led by Minister for Industries, Food, and Environment Sardar Manjinder Singh Sirsa, visited the Real Time Governance Society (RTGS) at the State Secretariat on Tuesday to study AP’s industrial policy and data-driven governance practices.
Welcoming the delegation alongside Industries Minister TG Bharat, IT and Education Minister Nara Lokesh outlined AP’s economic trajectory, noting that the state secured $18 billion in investments in FY 2025–26, capturing roughly 25 per cent of India’s total inflows.
Lokesh highlighted the establishment of 22 specialised industrial clusters—including an electronics hub in Tirupati and a 300-acre Drone City in Kurnool—alongside economic zones in Amaravati, Tirupati, and Visakhapatnam.
He also detailed the state’s ‘Data Lake’ framework, which aggregates multi-source departmental data to streamline governance, track real-time public perception, and benchmark officer performance.
AP Industries Minister TG Bharat underscored the operational success of AP’s Industrial Development Policy 4.0 and Single Desk Portal in expediting clearances for data centres, semiconductors, pharma, and aerospace sectors.
Delhi Minister Sirsa lauded Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s visionary leadership and described Amaravati’s capital development as a future global benchmark.
Sirsa sought technical cooperation and requested AP to send an expert team to Delhi to guide local officials on data-driven administration.
Sirsa commended Lokesh for the successful and litigation-free execution of the Mega DSC, which facilitated the recruitment of 16,000 teachers.
In response, Lokesh shared that an additional 3,000 teacher posts will be filled shortly, adding that trust in government schools has surged, leading to over 1.10 lakh students transferring from private institutions this academic year.
Delhi Minister visits Amaravati, lauds capital project
Delhi Industries, Food & Supplies, Environment, Forests and Wildlife Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa visited Amaravati on Tuesday as part of his official tour. At the APCRDA Headquarters in Rayapudi, he was received by Additional Commissioner T Rahul Kumar Reddy and senior officials.
The delegation toured the Amaravati Integrated Command and Control Centre (AICCC), where officials presented the city’s vision, master plan, and ongoing infrastructure projects through APCRDA’s Digital Twin Platform.
They highlighted initiatives to position Amaravati as a world-class capital with global-standard institutions, quantum research centres, and technology-driven urban development.
Sirsa praised Amaravati’s comprehensive planning, green spaces, iconic towers, and transport infrastructure, describing them as hallmarks of a modern, competitive city. He commended the State government’s efforts under the leadership of Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu to develop Amaravati as one of the finest capital cities in the world.
Later, the delegation visited the GAD and HoD Towers under construction at the Government Complex. Commissioner V Vijay Rama Raju, briefed them on the diagrid system and sustainable construction methods being adopted, noting that the towers are set to become among the tallest government office buildings in India.
Engineer-in-Chief R Gopalakrishna Reddy, Office Management Director Vallabhaneni Srinivasa Rao, Planning Director B. Suresh Kumar, Economic Development Manager Anjana James, and other officials were present. The visit underscored Amaravati’s growing profile as a hub of innovation, sustainability, and global-standard infrastructure.