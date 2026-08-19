Delhi team studies industrial policy of Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: A high-level delegation from the Delhi government, led by Minister for Industries, Food, and Environment Sardar Manjinder Singh Sirsa, visited the Real Time Governance Society (RTGS) at the State Secretariat on Tuesday to study AP’s industrial policy and data-driven governance practices.

Welcoming the delegation alongside Industries Minister TG Bharat, IT and Education Minister Nara Lokesh outlined AP’s economic trajectory, noting that the state secured $18 billion in investments in FY 2025–26, capturing roughly 25 per cent of India’s total inflows.

Lokesh highlighted the establishment of 22 specialised industrial clusters—including an electronics hub in Tirupati and a 300-acre Drone City in Kurnool—alongside economic zones in Amaravati, Tirupati, and Visakhapatnam.

He also detailed the state’s ‘Data Lake’ framework, which aggregates multi-source departmental data to streamline governance, track real-time public perception, and benchmark officer performance.

AP Industries Minister TG Bharat underscored the operational success of AP’s Industrial Development Policy 4.0 and Single Desk Portal in expediting clearances for data centres, semiconductors, pharma, and aerospace sectors.

Delhi Minister Sirsa lauded Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s visionary leadership and described Amaravati’s capital development as a future global benchmark.

Sirsa sought technical cooperation and requested AP to send an expert team to Delhi to guide local officials on data-driven administration.

Sirsa commended Lokesh for the successful and litigation-free execution of the Mega DSC, which facilitated the recruitment of 16,000 teachers.

In response, Lokesh shared that an additional 3,000 teacher posts will be filled shortly, adding that trust in government schools has surged, leading to over 1.10 lakh students transferring from private institutions this academic year.