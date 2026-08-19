DSC rocks Andhra legislative council, House adjourned in 27 mins

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council witnessed heated exchanges on Tuesday over the YSRCP’s demand for a discussion on alleged irregularities in DSC recruitment, with repeated protests by Opposition members disrupting the proceedings and forcing the Chairman to adjourn the House to Wednesday after 27 minutes of its beginning.

The Council commenced at 10.05 a.m. Soon after the session began, YSRCP members sought permission to move an adjournment motion to discuss the alleged irregularities in DSC recruitment. Council Chairman Mosenu Raju rejected the motion, stating that an issue that had already been rejected or decided upon could not be taken up again in the same manner. He directed the members to raise the matter again through the Business Advisory Committee (BAC).

Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav said the government was ready for a discussion on DSC and had already conveyed its position to the Leader of the Opposition during the BAC meeting. He reiterated that the government was willing to discuss the issue and appealed to YSRCP members to cooperate with the proceedings.

The YSRCP members, however, continued their protest, displaying placards, raising slogans and surrounding the Chairman’s chair. Payyavula alleged that the Opposition was deliberately creating a ruckus in the Council to hinder discussions on other important public issues.

Reacting sharply to the protest, Payyavula said, “TDP means DSC and DSC means TDP,” and claimed that the TDP government had conducted 14 DSC recruitments, whereas the previous YSRCP government had conducted none.