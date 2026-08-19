DSC rocks Andhra legislative council, House adjourned in 27 mins

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council witnessed heated exchanges on Tuesday over the YSRCP’s demand for a discussion on alleged irregularities in DSC recruitment, with repeated protests by Opposition members disrupting the proceedings and forcing the Chairman to adjourn the House to Wednesday after 27 minutes of its beginning.
The Council commenced at 10.05 a.m. Soon after the session began, YSRCP members sought permission to move an adjournment motion to discuss the alleged irregularities in DSC recruitment. Council Chairman Mosenu Raju rejected the motion, stating that an issue that had already been rejected or decided upon could not be taken up again in the same manner. He directed the members to raise the matter again through the Business Advisory Committee (BAC).
Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav said the government was ready for a discussion on DSC and had already conveyed its position to the Leader of the Opposition during the BAC meeting. He reiterated that the government was willing to discuss the issue and appealed to YSRCP members to cooperate with the proceedings.
The YSRCP members, however, continued their protest, displaying placards, raising slogans and surrounding the Chairman’s chair. Payyavula alleged that the Opposition was deliberately creating a ruckus in the Council to hinder discussions on other important public issues.
Reacting sharply to the protest, Payyavula said, “TDP means DSC and DSC means TDP,” and claimed that the TDP government had conducted 14 DSC recruitments, whereas the previous YSRCP government had conducted none.
He further said the people had already decided who should run the government and asserted that the Opposition could not dictate how the government should conduct the business of the House or decide which issues should be taken up for discussion. He said the government would not run the Council according to the wishes of the Opposition and suggested that members should instead focus on issues such as the impact of El Niño on farmers and drinking and irrigation water problems.
TDP MLCs also repeatedly questioned the absence of former Chief Minister and YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy from the House, asking why he was not attending the Assembly and challenging him to come and face the proceedings.
YSRCP Legislative Party leader Botsa Satyanarayana demanded that adequate time be allotted for a discussion on DSC and also sought an extension of the Council session by another couple of days to enable members to debate important issues.
Botcha questioned why the DSC issue had been discussed in the Assembly and why the same matter could not be taken up in the Legislative Council. He asked the government not to take a step back from discussing the issue in the Council. He also clarified that the YSRCP had no objection to discussing the El Niño issue, as it had already been included in the agenda, but insisted that DSC should also be given time for discussion.
Meanwhile, YSRCP MLCs continued raising slogans and repeatedly disrupted the proceedings despite appeals to maintain order. With the protests continuing, the House could not proceed with its scheduled business. Chairman Mosenu Raju eventually adjourned the Council.
The proceedings, which began at 10.05 a.m., ended at 10.32 a.m. following the persistent disruption over the demand for a discussion on DSC.
Around four-and-a-half hours later, Chairman Mosenu Raju reconvened the Council. After brief proceedings, he adjourned the House for the day. The Council will meet again on Wednesday.
Govt school enrolment share rises in 2026-27: Lokesh
The Andhra Pradesh government has said that the share of student enrolment in government schools, which had declined steadily for four years, showed a marginal improvement in 2026-27, according to UDISE data placed before the Legislative Council on Tuesday.
In a written reply to the question raised by MLCs Chandra Sekhar Reddy Parvatha Reddy, T Kalpalatha and MV Ramachandra Reddy, Human Resources Development Minister Nara Lokesh said the percentage of admissions in government schools increased from 41.40% in 2025-26 to 42.34% in 2026-27.
Rs 1,000 aid for each dead coconut tree in Konaseema
Assuring a permanent resolution to the severe soil salinity and crop damage plaguing coastal plantations, Agriculture Minister Kinjarapu Atchannaidu announced in the Legislative Assembly on Tuesday that the State government will provide Rs 1,000 for every damaged coconut tree to help Konaseema farmers plant a new sapling.