Manyam hospital bags three quality certifications

PARVATHIPURAM-MANYAM: Parvathipuram-Manyam district hospital has secured three national quality certifications after scoring more than 90% in the National Quality Assurance Standards (NQAS), Labour Room Quality Improvement Initiative (LaQshya) and MusQan assessments.

The hospital will receive an annual incentive grant of Rs 15 lakh, calculated at Rs 10,000 per bed, for three years. NQAS, introduced by the National Health Systems Resource Centre under the National Quality Assurance Programme, assesses public health facilities on key services, including maternal, child and adolescent healthcare, diagnostics, and disease management.

The district Medical and Health Department applied for NQAS certification for the Parvathipuram district hospital, following which an NHSRC team inspected the facility for NQAS, LaQshya and MusQan certification.

After a two-phase assessment, the hospital scored 93% across 16 departments under NQAS. It scored 94% under MusQan across four departments, Special Newborn Care Unit (SNCU), paediatric ward, paediatric OP and Nutrition Rehabilitation Centre (NRC).