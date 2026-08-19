Manyam hospital bags three quality certifications

PARVATHIPURAM-MANYAM: Parvathipuram-Manyam district hospital has secured three national quality certifications after scoring more than 90% in the National Quality Assurance Standards (NQAS), Labour Room Quality Improvement Initiative (LaQshya) and MusQan assessments.
The hospital will receive an annual incentive grant of Rs 15 lakh, calculated at Rs 10,000 per bed, for three years. NQAS, introduced by the National Health Systems Resource Centre under the National Quality Assurance Programme, assesses public health facilities on key services, including maternal, child and adolescent healthcare, diagnostics, and disease management.
The district Medical and Health Department applied for NQAS certification for the Parvathipuram district hospital, following which an NHSRC team inspected the facility for NQAS, LaQshya and MusQan certification.
After a two-phase assessment, the hospital scored 93% across 16 departments under NQAS. It scored 94% under MusQan across four departments, Special Newborn Care Unit (SNCU), paediatric ward, paediatric OP and Nutrition Rehabilitation Centre (NRC).
MusQan aims to ensure quality, child-friendly services for children up to 12 years and reduce preventable newborn and child morbidity and mortality.
Under LaQshya, the hospital scored 97% in the Maternity OT and 97.68% in the labour room, placing it among the top hospitals in the district.
The NHSRC awarded Platinum Discs in all three categories to the hospital for scoring more than 90%. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare formally communicated the three certifications to the hospital.
Speaking to TNIE, District Coordinator of Hospital Services (DCHS) Dr Nagabhusana Rao said, “The quality of the service has increased with the combined efforts of the hospital staff, district officials and public. The ‘Helping Hands’ initiative introduced by the district Collector Prabhakar Reddy has helped to increase the quality of health services in government hospitals. These three prestigious certifications, along with Platinum Discs, from the Union Ministry of Health will boost staff morale and provide financial aid for hospital development.”