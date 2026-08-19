Orvakal set to become drone hub: Union Minister Rammohan Naidu

KURNOOL: Union Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu announced that Orvakal Drone City will be developed as India’s premier integrated hub for drone manufacturing, research, testing, certification and training, with potential investments of up to Rs 5,000 crore and employment for 5,000 people directly and 25,000 indirectly.

Speaking after a round-table with 150 industry leaders on Tuesday, Naidu said all plots in the 600-acre facility would be allotted, with manufacturing expected to begin within two to three years. Eight of the first 12 plots, covering 55 acres, have already been allotted, with Rs 130 crore invested.

A special committee of officials from the Civil Aviation Ministry, DGCA, Quality Council of India and other agencies will work on a three-month deadline to address industry needs, including testing, certification, sandbox facilities and airspace permissions.

Calling Drone City the first of its kind in India, Naidu said it was conceived from Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu’s vision of transforming Orvakal from a ‘stone-based economy’ into a technology-driven hub.