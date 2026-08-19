Orvakal set to become drone hub: Union Minister Rammohan Naidu

KURNOOL: Union Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu announced that Orvakal Drone City will be developed as India’s premier integrated hub for drone manufacturing, research, testing, certification and training, with potential investments of up to Rs 5,000 crore and employment for 5,000 people directly and 25,000 indirectly.
Speaking after a round-table with 150 industry leaders on Tuesday, Naidu said all plots in the 600-acre facility would be allotted, with manufacturing expected to begin within two to three years. Eight of the first 12 plots, covering 55 acres, have already been allotted, with Rs 130 crore invested.
A special committee of officials from the Civil Aviation Ministry, DGCA, Quality Council of India and other agencies will work on a three-month deadline to address industry needs, including testing, certification, sandbox facilities and airspace permissions.
Calling Drone City the first of its kind in India, Naidu said it was conceived from Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu’s vision of transforming Orvakal from a ‘stone-based economy’ into a technology-driven hub.
The facility will integrate manufacturing, R&D, testing, training and services. He highlighted the Centre’s Rs 120-crore PLI scheme, Drone Rules and measures to promote indigenous manufacturing, stressing the need to develop domestic components such as sensors, and communication systems.
With demand projected to exceed six lakh drones nationwide, he said the government would also focus on BVLOS technology, eGCA 2.0, skill development and pilot training.
Naidu urged youth to turn ‘drone power into youth power’, adding that the project could drive Kurnool’s industrial growth.
He also said efforts would be made to introduce future flight services between Kurnool and Bengaluru and expand pilot training facilities through Flying Training Organisations at Kurnool airport.