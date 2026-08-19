Search begins for eight missing fishers off Andhra coast

KAKIANDA/VIJAYAWADA: Multi-agency search and rescue operations have been launched on a war footing off the AP coast to locate eight fishermen who went missing at sea after venturing out from Odalarevu in Konaseema district.
Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, and YSRCP President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy have urged state and central agencies to deploy all available resources to trace the missing vessel and its crew safely.
The fishermen—hailing from Odalarevu, Dummalapeta, and Vasalatippa villages in Allavaram mandal, sailed from the Odalarevu jetty on August 3 as per their schedule and were expected to return by August 12.
Mobile communication with the crew ceased around 11.00 am on the day of departure. Officials estimate the boat reached its intended fishing grounds, roughly 120 to 150 kilometres offshore, around 6.00 pm that evening before losing all contact.
Addressing the media in the district on Tuesday, Collector Mahesh Kumar Ravirala and Superintendent of Police Rahul Meena stated that intensive, multi-pronged efforts are underway in coordination with the Indian Coast Guard, Marine Police, Civil Police, and the Fisheries Department.
The Collector noted that while the boat was equipped with a VHF radio set and mobile devices, it lacked a satellite transponder, forcing search teams to significantly widen the search radius across deep-sea zones.
Reviewing the situation with Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) officials in Amaravati, Chief Minister Naidu directed authorities to maintain seamless operational coordination between naval forces, state departments, and district administration until the crew is traced.
The Indian Coast Guard Commandant confirmed that naval vessels operating off Kakinada and Visakhapatnam have been alerted. Furthermore, regional fishing fleets across Kakinada, Bhairavapalem, Visakhapatnam, and Paradip (Odisha) have been mobilised to assist in tracking the vessel. Naidu instructed officials to keep the anxious family members informed with real-time updates and assured them of full state support.
Meanwhile, YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed concern over the delay in locating the fishermen and appealed to the State government to execute the operation on a war footing. Urging the government to leverage advanced marine technology, satellite communications, and naval resources, Jagan called for uninterrupted coordination among the Navy, Coast Guard, and neighbouring coastal states to ensure the fishermen’s safe return.