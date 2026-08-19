Search begins for eight missing fishers off Andhra coast

KAKIANDA/VIJAYAWADA: Multi-agency search and rescue operations have been launched on a war footing off the AP coast to locate eight fishermen who went missing at sea after venturing out from Odalarevu in Konaseema district.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, and YSRCP President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy have urged state and central agencies to deploy all available resources to trace the missing vessel and its crew safely.

The fishermen—hailing from Odalarevu, Dummalapeta, and Vasalatippa villages in Allavaram mandal, sailed from the Odalarevu jetty on August 3 as per their schedule and were expected to return by August 12.

Mobile communication with the crew ceased around 11.00 am on the day of departure. Officials estimate the boat reached its intended fishing grounds, roughly 120 to 150 kilometres offshore, around 6.00 pm that evening before losing all contact.

Addressing the media in the district on Tuesday, Collector Mahesh Kumar Ravirala and Superintendent of Police Rahul Meena stated that intensive, multi-pronged efforts are underway in coordination with the Indian Coast Guard, Marine Police, Civil Police, and the Fisheries Department.

The Collector noted that while the boat was equipped with a VHF radio set and mobile devices, it lacked a satellite transponder, forcing search teams to significantly widen the search radius across deep-sea zones.