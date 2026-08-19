Search for Kakinada engineer’s kin continues; murder case filed

KAKINADA: Sarpavaram police on Tuesday booked a murder case against Sheikh Sadiq Khan following the death of Panchayat Raj Assistant Engineer Thillapudi Nukaraju and his family, who allegedly jumped into the Godavari from the Rajahmundry Road-cum-Rail Bridge on Sunday.

Bhaskar Reddy, father of Nukaraju’s son-in-law Kovvuri Jagadish Reddy, lodged a complaint at the Sarpavaram police station, alleging that Sadiq Khan was also involved in Jagadish Reddy’s death. Rajamahendravaram police also booked a case against Sadiq Khan. Bhaskar alleged in his complaint that Sadiq killed Jagadish Reddy by administering a poisonous injection.

Fire and SDRF teams continued the search for Meena and Sowjanya. Authorities shifted Nookaraju’s body to the Kakinada GGH for post-mortem.

Nookaraju and his family lived in Ashok Nagar, Kakinada. He worked in the Panchayat Raj Department at Pithapuram and was due to retire next year. Police said Nookaraju’s son died in an accident in Maharashtra, following which his daughter-in-law returned to her parents’ home.