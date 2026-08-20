Andhra gets rail infrastructure boost with Rs 9,450 crore projects

VIJAYAWADA: In a major boost to regional logistics and rail capacity along Andhra Pradesh’s coastal corridor, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved four key railway multi-tracking projects worth an estimated `9,450 crore.

Central to Andhra Pradesh’s transit network is the approval of the 90-km Gummidipundi–Gudur 3rd and 4th line project, straddling the border districts of AP and Tamil Nadu.

The project aims to eliminate a major bottleneck on the trunk route connecting the southern peninsula to Eastern and Northern India, easing heavy passenger and freight congestion between Gudur and Chennai.

The overall capacity expansion across all four projects is projected to handle an additional freight capacity of 76 million tonnes per annum (MTPA), lowering logistics costs for regional industries.

Furthermore, the expansion in the AP-TN border is set to improve rail access for pilgrimage and eco-tourism hubs, notably the Nelapattu Bird Sanctuary and Pulicat Lake in Tirupati district, alongside heritage sites like the Lord Veeraraghava Perumal temple.