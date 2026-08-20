Andhra legislative assembly passes four higher education bills

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly on Wednesday unanimously passed four crucial higher education reform bills introduced by Minister for HRD Nara Lokesh, marking a comprehensive overhaul of the state’s academic and regulatory framework. Through the Andhra Pradesh Higher Education Regulatory and Monitoring Commission (Amendment) Bill, 2026, the government restructured the existing Commission into a Fee Regulatory Committee.

Minister Lokesh informed the House that the previous commission had exceeded its constitutional mandate, functioning as a parallel authority to both the Commissionerate of Higher Education and the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE).

The State Assembly approved the Andhra Pradesh Private Universities (Establishment and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026. To encourage global and domestic academic investments, the legislation significantly eases entry norms by reducing the minimum land requirement from 50 acres to 10 acres within major urban development jurisdictions.

The Assembly passed Andhra Pradesh State Private Skill Universities (Establishment and Regulation) Bill, 2026.

Finally, the House passed the Andhra Pradesh State Educational Institutions Reservation in Teachers’ Cadre Bill, 2026 to facilitate the recruitment of 1,523 university faculty posts in its first phase. The Assembly passed the four important bills related to the education department in the State.