Andhra University start-up closure sparks concern

VISAKHAPATNAM: Entrepreneurs and academics have raised concerns over the reported decision of Andhra University to close a NASSCOM start-up and incubation centre on the campus, arguing that the move is contrary to the objectives of the National Education Policy-2020.

The university entered into a tripartite agreement with NASSCOM and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Government of India, in 2000 to establish a centre aimed at promoting start-ups, innovation and entrepreneurship. The centre was set up on the university campus with an investment of around Rs 27 crore.

The facility has incubated around 40 start-ups from different sectors over the past four years, providing infrastructure, technical support, guidance and other services to young entrepreneurs, according to sources.

“The development comes at a time when educational and research institutions across the country are seeking investments to establish and expand incubation and innovation centres,” the faculty lamented.