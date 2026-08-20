CM Naidu to attend 31st Southern Zonal Council meeting today

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will attend the 31st Southern Zonal Council meeting scheduled for Thursday at Mahabalipuram, Tamil Nadu.

Chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the high-level conference will bring together chief ministers and representatives from six southern states and Union Territories—Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and Puducherry—to strengthen inter-state coordination and to address key regional matters.

During the session, the chief minister will raise several critical issues concerning Andhra Pradesh, with a major focus on resolving long-pending matters related to the AP Reorganisation Act, even as 12 years have passed since the state’s bifurcation.

The chief minister will seek the centre’s active intervention to finalise the division of institutions under Schedules 9 and 10, settle the division of assets and liabilities, and resolve pending financial matters, including the revenue gap and tax-related issues.

In addition to bifurcation issues, the state government will push for the swift execution of key infrastructure and connectivity projects mentioned in the Reorganisation Act, such as Dugarajapatnam Port, the Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada Metro Rail initiatives, regional airport expansions, and industrial corridors.

While expressing gratitude to the centre for its support regarding the South Coast Railway Zone in Visakhapatnam and funding for the Polavaram Project, Naidu will urge the centre to expedite necessary approvals, and assistance for State projects.