Five-year-old dies at school after teacher allegedly slaps him over homework in Visakhapatnam

VISAKHAPATNAM: A five-year-old UKG student died after collapsing in his classroom at a private school in Visakhapatnam on Thursday, with his parents alleging that a teacher slapped him over incomplete homework.

The boy, T Pranay Tej, was a student at a private school in the Town Kotharoad area under the One-Town police station limits. He is the son of Krishna Prasad, who works as a cook, and homemaker Sai Lakshmi.

Pranay’s parents said he was reluctant to go to school that morning because he had not completed some of his homework. Though he eventually attended classes, he appeared dull and was unwilling to participate, they said.

The family alleged that CCTV footage from the classroom showed the teacher checking students’ homework individually. When Pranay allegedly showed an empty slate, the teacher pulled him towards her, unbuttoned his shirt and slapped him. He then collapsed in the classroom.

The boy was taken to King George Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

The incident reportedly took place around 11 am. His parents said the school informed them about the incident only around 12.50 pm. Relatives subsequently gathered outside the school and hospital, demanding action against the teacher and the school management.

District Educational Officer Prem Kumar and One-Town Inspector Vara Prasad visited the school and reviewed the situation. The DEO said a preliminary report had been submitted to the government and further action would be taken.

Police said they would register a case based on the complaint from the boy’s parents and investigate the circumstances surrounding his death. The exact cause of death will be established after the post-mortem examination, police said.

Education and IT Minister Nara Lokesh expressed shock over the incident and said action would be taken against those responsible, including the school management. He also assured the bereaved family of government support.

Police and education officials are examining the CCTV footage and other evidence as part of the investigation.