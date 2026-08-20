Government supplying irrigation water to crops under 'Yeleru ayacut': Minister Nimmala

VIJAYAWADA: Water Resources Minister Nimmala Ramanaidu informed the Legislative Assembly on Wednesday that the state government has placed special focus on safeguarding irrigation and drinking water supplies under the Yeleru reservoir ayacut, strictly adhering to the directions of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan.

Replying to queries raised by members regarding the Yellasiri canal works and water supply across the Yeleru command area, Minister Ramanaidu stated that officials and local MLAs recently conducted comprehensive field-level inspections to address ground-level issues.

He stated that despite challenging Super El Niño conditions, the government is currently sustaining irrigation and drinking water demands across 53,000 acres under the Yeleru ayacut and 1.48 lakh acres under the Pushkara ayacut. The minister emphasised that combining the operational capacity of the Purushothapatnam scheme with the accelerated Left Canal works made it possible to maintain water flows to the Yeleru command area.

Currently, 950 cusecs of water is being distributed to meet the agricultural demands of the Yeleru ayacut, he said.