Heated arguments in Andhra legislative council over YSRCP disruptions

VIJAYAWADA: Heated arguments took place in the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council on Wednesday between the ruling and opposition members over the continued disruption by YSRCP MLCs, with Ministers questioning Chairman Koyye Moshenu Raju for allowing protesting members to reach the podium and obstruct proceedings without immediate action.

The Ministers urged the chair to take firm action against the protesting members and questioned why they were allowed to reach and obstruct the podium, triggering a heated argument with the chairman over the handling of the proceedings.

The confrontation followed the rejection of an adjournment motion moved by YSRCP MLCs seeking a discussion on the DSC issue.

Immediately after the motion was rejected, as usual, several YSRCP members reached the chairman’s podium, raised slogans and allegedly knocked on the podium with their hands, creating an uproar in the Council.

Housing Minister Kolusu Parthasarathi, who was on his feet to give a statement in response to a question, intervened and asked the chairman to ensure order in the Council. He alleged that the YSRCP MLCs were repeatedly disrupting proceedings and attempting to hijack the council.

Civil Supplies Minister Nadendla Manohar also intervened and urged the chairman to take decisions to protect the dignity and decorum of the House.

He questioned how the protesting members were being allowed to come to the chairman’s podium, obstruct the chair and continue raising slogans.

He urged the chairman to immediately direct the members to leave the podium and take appropriate action against those violating the decorum of the Council.