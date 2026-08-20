IT Minister Lokesh denounces ‘false propaganda’ on Vizag data centres

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Human Resources Development, IT and Electronics Nara Lokesh on Wednesday dismissed the misinformation campaign surrounding proposed data centres in Visakhapatnam, asserting that the State has successfully achieved its target of securing 6.5 gigawatts (GW) of data center capacity without compromising environmental safeguards or municipal resources.

Replying to a query raised by Jana Sena MLA Lokam Naga Madhavi in the Assembly regarding water security, power demand, and ecological impact, he labelled the opposition to data centres as politically motivated and baseless.

Drawing a historical parallel, he recalled that similar skepticism greeted IT initiatives when Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu promoted computerisation in the 1990s, noting that staying the course ultimately transformed Hyderabad into a global technology hub.

Addressing core concerns, he outlined key policy and operational safeguards for the data centre initiative, beginning with the development of sovereign AI infrastructure. Highlighting sovereign AI as a vital driver for the initiative, he noted that the rapid national expansion of artificial intelligence makes domestic digital infrastructure a strategic necessity.

As AI becomes deeply embedded across everyday smartphones, operating systems, and enterprise tools, immense volumes of sensitive data are generated daily. Storing and processing this data on domestic soil is vital to ensure data security and insulate India’s digital economy from shifting geopolitical dynamics, he said.