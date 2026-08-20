Prepare for local body polls: YSRCP President Jagan

VIJAYAWADA: Blowing the campaign bugle for the ensuing local body elections in Andhra Pradesh, YSRCP President and former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy called upon party leaders and workers to strive for a decisive victory, claiming that mounting public resentment against the NDA coalition government has set the stage for a YSRCP comeback.

Addressing local body representatives and key activists from the Rajahmundry Rural Assembly constituency, Jagan asserted that every section of society—including farmers, students, women, employees, and traders—feels betrayed by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s administration, which he accused of failing to fulfil its key election promises within its first two years in power.

Jagan instructed the cadre to prepare ground-level strategies immediately, declaring victory in the upcoming local body polls as the party’s sole objective.

He emphasised that continuous public contact and grassroots outreach are vital to translating growing public dissatisfaction into electoral success. The YSRCP chief has alleged that sand, soil, and liquor mafias are running amok in the state, reaching a point where even police personnel have been caught involved in illegal ganja transport.