Ravi Shankar lays stone for integrated wellness centre in Prakasam district

ONGOLE: Art of Living founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar laid the foundation stone and performed Bhoomi Puja for an integrated wellness development at Sai Vishnu Chaturwatika in Chadalawada village in Prakasam district on Wednesday.

The development will include the Carlton Wellness Retreat, Sri Sri Panchakarma & Tattva Centre and Sri Sri Ravishankar Vidya Mandir. Speaking after the ceremony, Ravi Shankar said, “With this, AP steps into a new era of wellness.”

He said the integrated development would bring wellness, education and a sense of community together. “True well-being is not just about keeping the body healthy, but it is about taking care of the body, breath, mind, intellect, memory and ego,” he said.

“Yoga and Ayurveda can help keep the body free from disease, while breathing practices like Pranayama and Sudarsana Kriya can help make the breath calm and steady. Meditation can help free the mind from stress, while knowledge can help free the intellect from limitations and prejudice. When all these aspects are cared for together, we move towards a healthier, happier and more fulfilling life,” he said.

EBG Realty will develop the Carlton Wellness Retreat, while the Art of Living will develop the Sri Sri Panchakarma & Tattva Centre and Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Vidya Mandir. The three facilities will function as interconnected elements of the larger development.