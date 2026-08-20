Steel company defrauds bank of over Rs 24 crore; Vizag CBI files case

VIJAYAWADA: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Visakhapatnam Range has registered a case against Omkara Vijayalakshmi Strips Pvt Ltd, its four directors, and unknown public servants and private persons for allegedly defrauding Union Bank of India of Rs 24.81 crore by submitting false financial information, inflating stock and book debts, and diverting loan funds through suspicious entities.

The case was registered following a written complaint filed by Chinari Srikanta Patro, Assistant General Manager, Union Bank of India, Vijayawada Zonal Office, on July 14, 2026.

The main accused were identified as Kota Bhanu Prasad (A2), Kota Sravani (A3), Kota Prudhvi Venkata Teja (A4) and Kota Rahul Sai Balaji (A5).

According to the complaint, Omkara Vijayalakshmi Strips, incorporated in 2017 and engaged in manufacturing ERW and galvanised pipes and other steel products, approached the bank’s Suryaraopeta branch in 2024 to take over its loan from Karur Vysya Bank.

The company allegedly submitted false financial statements and other documents. Based on the submissions, the bank sanctioned fund-based and non-fund-based credit facilities totalling Rs 24.98 crore on February 22, 2024. The facilities included term loans, cash credit limits and bank guarantees/letters of credit. The company offered stocks, book debts and plant and machinery as primary security, besides immovable properties as collateral.

Only stock worth Rs 25 lakh found during an audit

However, a subsequent inspection allegedly revealed a major discrepancy between the stock declared by the borrower and the stock physically available. While the company reported stock worth Rs 23.85 crore on May 28, 2025, only stock worth Rs 25 lakh was found during an audit on June 27, 2025.