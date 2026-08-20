Telugu Desam Party senior leader Varla takes oath as MLC

VIJAYAWADA: TDP senior leader Varla Ramayya was sworn in as a member of the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council under the Governor’s quota on Wednesday. Council Chairman K Moshen Raju administered the oath to Ramayya in the presence of members.

Following the swearing-in ceremony, the Council was adjourned to Thursday. Another newly nominated MLC under the Governor’s quota, D. Ramadevi, is expected to take oath on Thursday.

After taking oath, Varla Ramayya met Education and IT Minister Nara Lokesh at his chamber in the Assembly. Ramayya thanked Lokesh for the opportunity to serve as an MLC. Lokesh congratulated Ramayya and urged him to strengthen the voice of the coalition government and highlight its achievements.