Andhra Pradesh

Three-day all-India RSS coordination meet begins in Vizag

National presidents, general secretaries, all India organisation ministers and selected representatives from 32 organisations inspired by the Sangh are participating in the meeting.
Image used for representational purposes only.
Image used for representational purposes only.(File Photo | ANI)
Express News Service
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VISAKHAPATNAM: The All India Coordination Meeting of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) began at Vigyan Vihar School in Gudilova near Visakhapatnam on Wednesday. RSS Sarsanghchalak Dr Mohan Bhagwat and Sarkaryavah Dattatreya Hosabale inaugurated the meeting by offering floral tributes before a portrait of Bharat Mata. The three-day meeting will continue till the evening of August 21.

The annual meeting is being attended by Bhagwat, Hosabale, all Sah-Sarkaryavah and other central office-bearers of the RSS.

National presidents, general secretaries, All India organisation ministers and selected representatives from 32 organisations inspired by the Sangh are participating in the meeting.

Vizag
RSS meeting

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