Thumati Madhava Rao elected as deputy chairman of Andhra Pradesh council

VIJAYAWADA: YSRCP MLC Thumati Madhava Rao was unanimously elected as the deputy chairman of the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council, with Chairman K Moshen Raju formally announcing his election in the House.

The chairman subsequently congratulated Madhava Rao and appealed to members of all parties to join him in escorting the newly elected Deputy Chairman to the Chair.

However, the TDP stayed away from the election. As soon as the chairman mentioned the election, TDP members present in the Council walked out. Members of the other ruling alliance parties also did not come forward to accompany Madhava Rao to the Chair.

Chairman Moshen Raju said it was part of parliamentary tradition for members of all parties to escort the newly elected deputy chairman to the Chair.