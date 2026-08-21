Andhra government approves Rs 7,469-crore urban infrastructure plan

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has scaled up its urban infrastructure drive by issuing Administrative Sanction for a Rs 7,469.46-crore programme under Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM).

Formalised through G.O.Rt.No.1067 issued by the Municipal Administration & Urban Development (MA&UD) Department on August 19, 2026, the sanctioned outlay includes Rs 5,500 crore for core capital works and Rs 1,969.46 crore to cover estimated interest obligations over ten years.

It forms part of an expansive Rs 40,743.67-crore urban infrastructure pipeline currently being executed or planned across all 123 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) in line with the CM’s Swarna Andhra 2047 vision.

Notably, this broader investment program excludes Rs 80,000 crore worth of ongoing infrastructure projects within the CRDA area in Amaravati. The cornerstone of the state’s urban development strategy rests on comprehensive Gap Assessment Reports and Infrastructure Investment Plans covering every ULB up to 2029.

These assessments, including 724 MLD in water-treatment capacity, 9,608 km in water-distribution lines, 1,443 MLD in sewage-treatment capacity, 19,081 km of underground drainage, 23,612 km of storm-water drainage, and 4,388 km of unbuilt or un-upgraded urban roads.

The newly sanctioned Rs 7,469.46-crore HAM package specifically targets the entire remaining 4,388-km urban road gap—upgrading the state’s total 25,626-km urban road network to 100 per cent completion. Within the Rs 5,500-crore capital component, Rs 4,655.82 crore is allocated for roads with integrated drains, Rs 509.12 crore for 541 neighborhood parks, Rs 247.28 crore for 20,340 street-lighting points, and Rs 87.78 crore for 1,186.56 km of medians.

Under the financial structure, 40 per cent of the capital cost (Rs 2,200 crore) will be provided upfront via LRS and Building Penalty Scheme (BPS) funds managed by the Directorate of Town and Country Planning (DTCP).