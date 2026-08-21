Andhra government sanctioned to set up degree college for specially- abled

VIJAYAWADA/ONGOLE : The State government has sanctioned the State’s first dedicated government degree college for hearing-impaired students who have completed their Intermediate education, according to a press release issued by S Venkata Ravanappa, Assistant Director of the Differently-abled Department.

Formal approval has been granted to establish the co-educational institution at Vedullapalli village in Bapatla district, catering to both male and female students across the State. For details contact at 9000013633 or 9948372899.