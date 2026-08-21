Andhra Pradesh

Andhra government sanctioned to set up degree college for specially- abled

Formal approval has been granted to establish the co-educational institution at Vedullapalli village in Bapatla district, catering to both male and female students across the State.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.Photo | Express
Express News Service
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VIJAYAWADA/ONGOLE : The State government has sanctioned the State’s first dedicated government degree college for hearing-impaired students who have completed their Intermediate education, according to a press release issued by S Venkata Ravanappa, Assistant Director of the Differently-abled Department.

Formal approval has been granted to establish the co-educational institution at Vedullapalli village in Bapatla district, catering to both male and female students across the State. For details contact at 9000013633 or 9948372899.

government degree colleges
Andhra governmnet
specially- abled

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