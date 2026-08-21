Andhra officials told to speed up rehabilitation of Veligonda oustees

ONGOLE: Markapuram District Collector M Vijaya Sunitha has directed officials to expedite the shifting of all Veligonda Reservoir Project oustees to their respective rehabilitation colonies, as the government plans to release water into the project by the end of the month.

The Collector held a special review meeting with district-level officers, Tahsildars and field-level staff at the Markapuram Collectorate on Thursday. She reviewed the shifting of project oustees to rehabilitation colonies, resolution of various grievances registered through the PGRS and payment of rehabilitation and resettlement (R&R) package compensation.