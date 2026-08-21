Andhra Pradesh Chambers holds awareness drive on NPS

VIJAYAWADA: An awareness session on the National Pension System (NPS), jointly organized by the Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry Federation (AP Chambers) and the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA), was held in Vijayawada on Thursday. The event drew a strong response from local industrialists, business representatives, and workers from the unorganised sector.

Key officials from PFRDA and SBI Pension Funds detailed the features, tax benefits, investment options, and long-term financial advantages of the NPS scheme.

Speakers emphasised the market-linked, voluntary nature of the retirement savings program, highlighting its portability and accessibility for self-employed individuals, corporate employees, and unorganised sector workers alike.