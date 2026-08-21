‘Andhra Pradesh welfare model set a benchmark for nation’

VIJAYAWADA: Social Welfare Minister Dr Dola Shree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy stated in the State Legislative Assembly on Thursday that the coalition government in the State is executing governance with development and welfare as its two primary pillars.

Speaking in the House to conclude the short discussion on ‘Super Six - People’s Welfare’, the Minister highlighted that the government’s flagship promises have achieved widespread success, positioning the State’s welfare model as a benchmark for the nation.

Minister Swamy emphasised that the administration is implementing unprecedented measures, including enhanced social security pensions, Rs 5 subsidised meals via Anna Canteens, and educational support under the Talliki Vandanam scheme.

The Minister shared that Rs 20,090 crore has been disbursed under Talliki Vandanam benefiting 67.27 lakh students, while public transport subsidies recorded 87 crore free trips for women under Stree Shakti and 6.40 crore for persons with disabilities.

He said 4.57 crore free LPG cylinders have been distributed, and 269 operational Anna Canteens have served over 10.71 crore subsidized meals.

Furthermore, Rs 14,664 crore has been credited under Annadata Sukhibhava to 46 lakh farmers and over Rs 71,000 crore spent on NTR Bharosa pensions, he said.