Another fisherman goes missing off Visakhapatnam coast

VISAKHAPATNAM: Amid the continuing search for eight fishermen from Konaseema who have remained untraced at sea since August 7, another fisherman went missing off the Visakhapatnam coast after reportedly falling overboard from a fishing boat in the early hours of Thursday.

The missing fisherman, Appanna (50), of Jalaripeta, was among an eight-member crew aboard mechanised fishing boat IND AP V 5 MM 877, which had set out from Visakhapatnam on August 16.

According to officials, the boat was returning to the Visakhapatnam jetty after completing its fishing trip when the incident occurred around 12.15 am, about 11 nautical miles off the coast.

Appanna had gone to the rear of the boat to fetch salt used for preserving fish when he apparently slipped and fell into the sea. The other crew members heard a splash and, on checking, found him missing.

The boat owner’s brother alerted the authorities, following which a Search and Rescue operation was launched. A Coast Guard vessel and a private boat were deployed initially, while an Indian Navy boat later joined the operation. The Coast Guard has also been asked to deploy a helicopter to widen the search, with the aircraft expected to join the operation.

District Collector M. Abhishikth Kishore spoke to Coast Guard officials and directed them to intensify the search and deploy additional resources. Visakhapatnam RDO Dileep Chakravarthy has been tasked to coordinate with the departments concerned and review the progress.