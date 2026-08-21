CM Naidu envisions USD 10 trillion-plus South Indian economy by 2047

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has emphasised that cooperation, coordination, and mutual trust between the Centre and States are essential to resolve inter-state issues and transform Southern India into a $10 trillion-plus global economic powerhouse by 2047.

Speaking at the 31st Southern Zonal Council meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah at Kovalam near Chennai on Thursday, Naidu highlighted that the five Southern States currently contribute nearly 31% to India’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

He pointed to specific GSDP vision targets—including $2.4–3.4 trillion for Andhra Pradesh, $2.6 trillion for Tamil Nadu, and $1 trillion for Karnataka—underscoring that regional growth is deeply interconnected with achieving the broader national vision of a $30–35 trillion Viksit Bharat.

To drive this collective progress, the chief minister proposed a transformative regional agenda centered on seamless connectivity and shared infrastructure.

Key proposals included a high-speed bullet train corridor connecting Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka via Kuppam to link Amaravati, Bengaluru, and Chennai, alongside integrated logistics and dry-port networks.

Naidu for integration of southern & nat’l grids

He also advocated for direct integration of the Southern Grid with the National Power Grid, a joint consortium of universities and skilling institutions, a dedicated Disaster Management Mutual Aid Force, and an integrated heritage and spiritual tourism circuit linking southern pilgrimage sites like Tirupati, Srisailam, Kanchipuram, Madurai, Rameshwaram, and Mysuru with Varanasi, Ayodhya, and the Char Dham.

Highlighting key State initiatives and resources, he underscored Amaravati’s statutory capital status, detailing its sustainable design featuring 51% green space, 10% water bodies, and a “Quantum Valley” developed in partnership with IBM, TCS, and IIT Madras to host India’s largest quantum computer.