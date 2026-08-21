ED searches YSRCP MP Avinash Reddy’s premises in Vivekananda Reddy murder-linked case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday conducted searches at the premises of YSRCP MP Y S Avinash Reddy, his father and others as part of a money-laundering investigation linked to the murder of former Andhra Pradesh minister Y S Vivekananda Reddy, officials said.
The agency searched six premises in Hyderabad and Kadapa in connection with a case registered under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), they said.
The premises of Kadapa MP Avinash Reddy and his father, Y S Bhaskar Reddy, were among those searched, officials said.
The ED case is based on FIRs and chargesheets filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the murder.
Vivekananda Reddy, the paternal uncle of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, was found murdered at his home in Pulivendula in Kadapa district in March 2019.
The CBI, which took over the investigation in 2020, alleged that the murder was part of a wider conspiracy involving several individuals. Bhaskar Reddy was arrested by the agency on April 16, 2023, over alleged involvement in the conspiracy.
The case was initially investigated by the state police before being transferred to the CBI in 2020.
(With inputs from PTI)