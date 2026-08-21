ED searches YSRCP MP Avinash Reddy’s premises in Vivekananda Reddy murder-linked case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday conducted searches at the premises of YSRCP MP Y S Avinash Reddy, his father and others as part of a money-laundering investigation linked to the murder of former Andhra Pradesh minister Y S Vivekananda Reddy, officials said.

The agency searched six premises in Hyderabad and Kadapa in connection with a case registered under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), they said.

The premises of Kadapa MP Avinash Reddy and his father, Y S Bhaskar Reddy, were among those searched, officials said.