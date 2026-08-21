Eluru sees shift in farming pattern as farmers move from sugarcane to coconut

ELURU: Once known as a major sugarcane-growing region, Eluru district is witnessing a gradual change in its farming pattern. With several sugar factories no longer operating and sugarcane cultivation becoming less attractive, farmers are increasingly shifting towards coconut, cocoa, oil palm and other horticultural crops that offer multiple sources of income.

Coconut has emerged as an important alternative crop in the district. According to Horticulture Joint Director Habib Basha coconut is cultivated on around 45,000 acres by nearly 15,000 farmers. The crop is widely grown in Pedavegi, Dwaraka Tirumala, Kamavarapukota, T. Narasapuram, Lingapalem, Chintalapudi, Jangareddygudem and Denduluru mandals.

Farmers opt for coconut cultivation because they get income from different sources. Mature coconuts, tender coconuts, coconut water, oil, fibre and shells all have commercial value. Coconut fibre, which was earlier often treated as waste, can now be processed into coir and other value-added products, providing an additional source of income.

Farmers said coconut prices vary according to demand, season and market conditions. A coconut can fetch around Rs 20 to Rs 30, while demand generally increases during festivals and other peak consumption periods. Tender coconut has a separate market, while bottled coconut water is also gaining popularity.

Sridhar, a farmer from Gopannapalem, said he had cultivated lemon for nearly four decades before suffering a loss of around `8 lakh when his lemon crop on eight acres was damaged. The financial setback forced him to sell his house and land. He has now taken up coconut cultivation on two acres and is working in the plantation himself.

“Coconut gives us income in different ways. Even if the price of the nut falls, there is a market for tender coconut, fibre, shell and oil. Nothing much goes waste,” he said.

The shift towards coconut is also linked to the changing fortunes of the sugar industry. Bhimadole, Taduvai, Chagallu, Pothavaram and Tanuku sugar units are not currently operational, while the Vuyyur unit is functioning, according to available information.